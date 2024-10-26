Israel hits Iran with ‘precise and targeted’ air strikes

According to BBC News: Israel says it has concluded strikes on Iranian military targets and all its planes have returned safely home.

Earlier Israel said it had conducted “precise strikes on military targets” in Iran, as blasts were heard in Tehran.

The Israel Defense Forces say the strikes are in response to “months of continuous attacks from the regime of Iran” and after a barrage of Iranian missiles hit Israel on 1 October.

Military bases in the west and south west of the Iranian capital have been targeted, according to an Iranian news agency close to the country’s Revolutionary Guards.

Iranian state media is so far denying the attacks caused any real damage, says Bahman Kalbasi of BBC Persian.

The US was briefed on the strikes beforehand, but did not have any involvement in the operation, according to the Pentagon.