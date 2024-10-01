Israel attacks Lebanon: Ground offensive against Hezbollah launched

Al Jazeera News Reports: Israeli soldiers have entered Lebanon after the army announced a “limited” ground operation against Hezbollah.

Israel launches more air strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut, bombing several neighbourhoods after ordering residents to evacuate. Attacks on Lebanon killed at least 95 people on Monday, the country’s Health Ministry has said.

An Israeli strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip has killed at least 11 people, medics say.

In Gaza, at least 41,615 people have been killed and 96,359 injured in Israeli attacks since October. In Israel, at least 1,139 people were killed in the Hamas-led attacks on October 7 and more than 200 people were taken captive.