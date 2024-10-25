Islamabad Rejects U.S. Lawmakers’ Call for Imran Khan’s Release Amid Election Fallout

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s government on Thursday strongly criticized a joint letter from U.S. lawmakers demanding the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, calling it counterproductive to the ongoing Pakistan-U.S. relations.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated that the letter reflects a misunderstanding of Pakistan’s political landscape following the contentious 2024 elections. She emphasized that such external comments on Pakistan’s internal matters violate diplomatic norms and urged U.S. Congress to focus on constructive engagement.

Baloch reiterated that Pakistan values its relationship with the U.S. and prefers dialogue to address concerns. She also dismissed a recent statement from the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights regarding domestic developments in Pakistan, labeling it as based on misinformation.

In light of these tensions, Pakistan remains committed to fostering bilateral relations, while continuing to support Khan’s party amidst claims of election rigging and political repression.