Iran cancels flights as Israel pounds Lebanon, kills dozens in Gaza

Israel’s army unleashes a new wave of attacks on the southern suburbs of Beirut, causing massive explosions with dozens of Lebanese killed and wounded over the past day.

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation says flights across Iran will be cancelled until 6am local time (02:30 GMT) on Monday, according to state media.

At least nine Palestinian children are among 17 killed after the Israeli military ordered civilians to immediately flee northern Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp and began heavy bombardment.

Israeli forces bomb a mosque in central Gaza, killing more than 20 Palestinians and wounding dozens more.

In Gaza, at least 41,870 people have been killed and 97,166 wounded in Israeli attacks since October 2023. In Israel, at least 1,139 people were killed in the Hamas-led attacks on October 7 and more than 200 people taken captive.__Al Jazeera News