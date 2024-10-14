India Withdraws High Commissioner From Canada Amid Diplomatic Row Over Khalistani Leader’s Killing

India has decided to pull its High Commissioner and other diplomats from Canada following accusations by Ottawa linking them to the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The move was announced after the Canadian government suggested Indian diplomats were “persons of interest” in the investigation into Nijjar’s death.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned the Canadian Charge d’Affaires, expressing strong concerns about the safety of its diplomats. “We have no confidence in the current Canadian government’s commitment to ensure their security,” the MEA stated, adding that the atmosphere of “extremism and violence” in Canada had put Indian officials at risk.

India’s Foreign Ministry dismissed the allegations as “ludicrous,” especially regarding High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma, who has served as a diplomat for 36 years in countries like Japan, Sudan, and China. The accusations were labeled “baseless” and part of a “political smear campaign.”

Relations between the two countries, already tense, deteriorated further following Canada’s decision to investigate the Indian High Commissioner. Diplomatic strains had escalated over Canada’s alleged tolerance of pro-Khalistan activities, with New Delhi accusing Trudeau’s government of supporting extremist and separatist movements.

Tensions have persisted since Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Justin Trudeau met on the sidelines of recent summits, with New Delhi accusing Ottawa of failing to address concerns about pro-Khalistan elements in Canada. The Indian government warned that it might take further steps in response to what it described as Canada’s “hostility” and support for anti-India activities.

The latest diplomatic fallout comes after previous measures by India, including curbing visas for Canadians and pressuring Ottawa to reduce its diplomatic staff in the country.