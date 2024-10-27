India Warns Social Media Platforms Amid Surge in Hoax Bomb Threats

NEW DELHI: The Indian government has issued a stern warning to social media platforms regarding “consequential action” following a spate of hoax bomb threats against Indian airlines that has caused significant travel disruptions and raised national security concerns.

In October alone, at least 275 bomb threats have been reported, all deemed false, with some estimates suggesting the number could be as high as 400. These threats have led to serious operational challenges, including the diversion of flights to Canada and Germany, as well as the deployment of fighter jets to escort aircraft in British and Singaporean airspace.

The government condemned the spread of these threats as “dangerously unrestrained,” stating that it poses a substantial risk to public order and the security of the state. Officials emphasized that the impact of such malicious acts extends beyond immediate safety concerns, destabilizing the economic security of the nation as well.

In a statement, the government warned social media platforms that they could face “consequential action as provided under any law” if they fail to promptly remove misleading information related to these threats. It highlighted that the exemption from liability for third-party information does not apply if intermediaries neglect their due diligence responsibilities.

Civil aviation authorities have been compelled to investigate every reported threat, many of which originated from messages posted on X (formerly Twitter). This has resulted in significant operational strain on airlines and regulators alike.

While the government did not name specific social media companies in its warning, it referenced an advisory from the Ministry of Information Technology. The ministry noted that the unchecked proliferation of these hoax threats has been exacerbated by the capabilities of social media platforms that allow users to easily forward, re-share, or re-post content.

As the situation unfolds, the government continues to emphasize the need for social media companies to take their responsibilities seriously in combating misinformation that can lead to public panic and jeopardize national security.