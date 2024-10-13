India: politician known for his ties with Bollywood shot dead

Mumbai: The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the killing of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was shot dead outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Bandra East on Thursday night. The 66-year-old NCP leader was attacked around 9:30 pm by three gunmen, two of whom have since been arrested, while a third remains at large.

Mumbai Police apprehended suspects Gurmail Baljit Singh, 23, from Haryana, and Dharamraj Kashyap, 19, from Uttar Pradesh. The third shooter, identified as Shiv Kumar Gautam from UP, is still on the run, along with a suspected handler believed to have orchestrated the assassination.

Gang’s Claim and Investigation Progress

Just hours after the shooting, the Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the murder through a social media post, prompting central agencies to launch an investigation. The post appeared on a Facebook account linked to Shubham Rameshwar Lonkar, an associate of the Bishnoi network. Arrested earlier this year for illegal weapons possession in Maharashtra’s Akola, Shubham Lonkar admitted during police interrogation to communicating via video calls with Anmol Bishnoi, the gang leader’s brother.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspects had conducted months-long surveillance of Mr. Siddique’s movements, studying his residence and office. They were reportedly paid ₹50,000 each in advance, with firearms delivered just days before the murder.

Shooters’ Background and Criminal Ties

The shooters, Dharamraj Kashyap and Shiv Kumar Gautam, are from Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, where they lived as neighbors and worked as laborers in Pune. Neither had a criminal history in their hometown, but sources suggest their ties to the Bishnoi gang were established during a stint in a Punjab jail. Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla confirmed that while Dharamraj has been detained, Shiv Kumar remains at large.

Broader Implications and Political Reactions

The assassination of Baba Siddique has heightened security concerns across Mumbai, including at actor Salman Khan’s residence, where a separate shooting incident occurred earlier this year. According to a charge sheet, the Bishnoi gang had issued a ₹25 lakh contract to kill Khan, with plans allegedly developed over several months.

The killing has sparked widespread condemnation, with leaders from various political parties expressing shock and outrage. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was among the first to respond, calling the murder “shocking beyond words” and urging a transparent investigation to bring those responsible to justice.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi echoed these concerns, stating that the “horrifying incident exposes the complete collapse of law and order in Maharashtra.” He emphasized the need for government accountability and swift action.

Political Fallout Amid Escalating Violence

The murder has ignited a political battle between the BJP and the Opposition. While the BJP urged against politicizing the tragedy, Congress and other opposition leaders argue that the incident underscores a “complete collapse of law and order” in the state.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities continue the search for the remaining suspects, while questions linger over the escalating violence in Maharashtra and the growing influence of criminal gangs.