India Greenlights $5.4 Billion Project for New Nuclear-Powered Submarines Amid Rising Tensions with China

First Two of Six Attack Submarines Approved as India Boosts Naval Capabilities in Response to Chinese Naval Expansion

NEW DELHI — In a significant move to bolster its naval power, India has approved plans to build two nuclear-powered attack submarines as part of a larger effort to modernize its military. The project, estimated at 450 billion rupees ($5.4 billion), reflects India’s response to China’s growing influence in the Indian Ocean and the broader Indo-Pacific region, two defense officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Strengthening India’s Naval Arsenal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet gave the green light for the construction of the first two submarines from a new class of six, which will enhance the Indian Navy’s ability to counter potential threats in the increasingly contested waters of the Indian Ocean. While specific delivery dates were not disclosed, the officials, who requested anonymity, said the project underscores India’s commitment to expanding its naval presence.

The new submarines, which will be built at India’s state-run shipbuilding facility in the southern port city of Visakhapatnam, will represent a significant leap in the country’s defense manufacturing capabilities. Major construction firm Larsen & Toubro is also expected to be a key player in the project, according to one of the sources.

These advanced submarines will be faster, quieter, and capable of remaining submerged for longer durations than conventional diesel-powered submarines, making them harder to detect and thus significantly enhancing their strategic value. Nuclear-powered attack submarines rank among the most advanced naval assets globally, with only a few nations—such as the United States, Russia, China, and France—currently possessing the capability to build them.

China’s Expanding Naval Power: A Growing Concern for India

India’s decision to ramp up its submarine fleet comes as tensions with China continue to simmer. China now commands the world’s largest naval fleet, boasting over 370 ships, and has been expanding its presence in the Indian Ocean—a region crucial to India’s strategic interests. This military buildup, combined with the deterioration of India-China relations following the deadly 2020 clashes along their disputed Himalayan border, has heightened India’s security concerns.

India is particularly wary of Chinese military encroachments in the Indian Ocean, which it views as a vital trade route and a key area for maritime security. The Indian government’s approval of this submarine project is a clear signal of its intention to counterbalance China’s growing naval capabilities.

India’s Nuclear Submarine Ambitions: Building on Past Experience

While India is relatively new to the field of nuclear-powered attack submarines, it has been making strides in recent years. In the past, India leased two nuclear-powered attack submarines from Russia, though both have since been returned. The country is currently in talks with Moscow to lease another, which would supplement its growing indigenous fleet.

The new submarines will differ from the Arihant-class submarines that India is already building. While the Arihant-class vessels are designed to carry and launch nuclear weapons, the newly approved submarines will focus on conventional attack capabilities, giving India a dual-pronged strategic advantage at sea.

In August 2023, India commissioned the second of its Arihant-class ballistic missile submarines, further solidifying its status as a nuclear-capable maritime force. However, the upcoming class of nuclear-powered attack submarines is expected to be more versatile, capable of a wide range of missions, including anti-ship and anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, and precision strikes.

A Major Step Forward for Indian Defense

The approval of these submarines is part of India’s broader push to modernize its military and reduce reliance on foreign defense imports. With Modi’s government emphasizing the need for greater self-sufficiency in defense production, the submarine project represents a major milestone in enhancing India’s indigenous defense manufacturing capabilities.

The project is also a direct response to the geopolitical realities India faces in its neighborhood, particularly China’s increasing assertiveness in both land and maritime domains. By significantly boosting its undersea capabilities, India aims to strengthen its deterrence posture and safeguard its interests in one of the world’s most strategically important regions.

As the Indian Navy prepares to take on a more prominent role in ensuring regional stability, these nuclear-powered submarines will be crucial to maintaining a balance of power in the Indian Ocean and beyond. With the Indian government’s approval now secured, all eyes will be on how quickly these advanced submarines can be brought into service and what impact they will have on the evolving dynamics of Indo-Pacific security.