India and China to Complete Troop Disengagement in Ladakh Amid Ongoing Border Tensions

New Delhi: Indian and Chinese troops are set to complete their disengagement in the Depsang and Demchok areas of Ladakh by the end of the month, retreating to positions held prior to April 2020, according to Army sources. This move comes after an agreement to restore patrolling rights in these sensitive regions, aiming to ease over four years of military and diplomatic tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

As part of the disengagement process, both sides will dismantle temporary infrastructures, such as sheds and tents. Ground commanders will maintain regular communication to prevent misunderstandings, and each side will inform the other before conducting patrols, a crucial step in fostering trust.

The backdrop to this disengagement is marked by a series of violent confrontations, most notably the clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, which resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers. The incident triggered a significant escalation in military presence from both nations along the LAC, with India reportedly airlifting around 70,000 soldiers, numerous tanks, and advanced fighter jets to bolster its defenses in eastern Ladakh. In response, China similarly reinforced its positions in the region.

General Upendra Dwivedi, the Indian Army Chief, emphasized the importance of rebuilding trust with Chinese military leaders. “Trust will be restored when we can see each other and reassure one another that we are not encroaching into established buffer zones,” he stated.

The recent patrolling agreement was announced just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in the BRICS summit in Russia, where he was scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. During their discussions, Modi highlighted the importance of maintaining peace and stability along the border, calling for “mutual trust and respect.”

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar described the agreement as a product of “patient and persevering diplomacy,” suggesting it could pave the way for a more stable situation along the border reminiscent of pre-2020 conditions.

Despite these developments, concerns remain over de-escalation in other areas, such as Gogra-Hot Springs, where tensions have persisted since September 2022. Intelligence reports indicate that China continues to maintain control over significant portions of territory in the Depsang plains, which are strategically important for India. The Depsang region, in particular, is vital as it provides access to the airstrip at Daulat Beg Oldie, critical for logistical operations, while also preventing Chinese forces from posing a threat to Indian supply routes.

The situation in Demchok is equally delicate, with the region divided by the LAC; India controls the western part, while China claims the eastern side. The ongoing negotiations and agreements signal a cautious but necessary approach to resolving these complex territorial disputes.