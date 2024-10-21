India and China Reach Agreement on Patrolling in Ladakh Amid Tensions

New Delhi: In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, India and China have established a new patrolling arrangement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Himalayan region, signaling potential disengagement and a path toward resolving the tensions that have escalated since skirmishes began in May 2020. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced the development on Monday, just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to Russia for the BRICS summit.

This agreement specifically addresses patrolling protocols in the Depsang and Demchok areas, according to reports from PTI. Misri emphasized that extensive discussions between diplomatic and military negotiators from both countries have taken place over the past few weeks, leading to this new understanding aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region.

While an official announcement has yet to be made, it is anticipated that Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet for bilateral talks during the BRICS summit, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

The last meeting of the working mechanism for consultation on India-China border issues occurred on August 29 in Beijing. During this session, both sides engaged in candid and constructive dialogue about the situation along the LAC, aiming to narrow differences and find swift resolutions to outstanding conflicts.

Misri noted that the restoration of peace and respect for the LAC are critical for normalizing bilateral relations. Earlier this month, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi remarked that the two nations had successfully tackled “low-hanging fruits” and now face the challenge of addressing more complex issues. He pointed out that there is “positive signaling” from diplomatic channels, but actual execution will depend on the military commanders on the ground.

Regular meetings between Indian and Chinese military leaders have been ongoing, focusing on achieving complete disengagement in remaining contested areas along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. This is viewed as essential for re-establishing peace and tranquility in the border region.

Despite progress, some areas remain unresolved after Indian and Chinese troops withdrew from the Gogra-Hot Springs region in September 2022. Chinese forces returned to their positions prior to the 2020 tensions, but concerns linger as Chinese soldiers are still believed to occupy significant portions of Indian territory in the Depsang plains.

The backdrop of these negotiations includes violent clashes that occurred in June 2020 in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, resulting in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and over 40 Chinese soldiers either killed or injured.