HRCP Calls for ‘Freedom of Movement’ After Activist Mahrang Baloch Blocked from Flying to U.S.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) issued a statement on Tuesday demanding the “freedom of movement” for prominent Baloch rights activist Dr. Mahrang Baloch after she was allegedly stopped from boarding a flight to the United States. Dr. Baloch had been invited to attend a high-profile event in the U.S. following her recognition by Time magazine in its prestigious “2024 Time100 Next” list, which honors 100 influential young leaders across various fields.

Dr. Baloch, who is a leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, was set to travel from Karachi to the U.S. via Dubai for a gala event hosted by Time. She was recognized in the magazine’s annual list for her peaceful advocacy of Baloch rights and her leadership in highlighting issues of human rights abuses in Balochistan. The list aims to spotlight individuals under 40 making significant impacts in fields such as art, sports, and activism.

However, on Monday night, Dr. Baloch reported that she was barred from boarding her flight at Jinnah International Airport by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). According to her, no reason was provided for the decision, and she was not listed on Pakistan’s Exit Control List (ECL), which typically restricts individuals from leaving the country.

Dr. Baloch also alleged that her passport and mobile phone were confiscated by law enforcement officials, and that she and her companions were “harassed” as they left the airport. “It was a painful and distressing ordeal to endure such inhumane treatment in this country, merely because I am a human rights activist,” she said during a press conference at the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday.

The HRCP, in its statement, condemned the move, calling it “a flagrant violation of her right to freedom of movement and expression.” The organization noted Dr. Baloch’s international recognition for her activism and urged the authorities to allow her to travel freely. “She must be allowed to travel freely and safely within and outside the country,” the HRCP said.

Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s work as a human rights activist gained attention after her father, Ghaffar Longove, disappeared in 2009. His body was found mutilated two years later, and since then, Dr. Baloch has emerged as a vocal advocate against enforced disappearances in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan. In December 2023, she helped organize a large march and sit-in in Islamabad, protesting the enforced disappearances of hundreds of people. The protest ended in a police crackdown, with over 200 demonstrators detained, only to be released following the intervention of the Islamabad High Court.

The HRCP’s call for action comes amid increasing scrutiny of Pakistan’s handling of human rights issues in Balochistan, where a July 2024 report revealed that 197 missing persons cases had been reported in the first half of the year alone, with the majority originating from the troubled province. As of now, Pakistani authorities, including the FIA, have not provided an official statement on the incident involving Dr. Baloch.