High Voter Turnout in Jammu and Kashmir: Over 65% Cast Ballots in Key Assembly Elections

Srinagar, Oct 1 – Voter turnout surged across Jammu and Kashmir as over 65% of registered voters cast their ballots in today’s pivotal elections for 40 assembly constituencies. According to the Chief Electoral Officer, the region saw a robust turnout of 65.48% by 5:00 p.m., signaling strong civic engagement in this politically sensitive area.

Detailed breakdowns of the turnout reveal significant participation across districts. The Udhampur district led the way with an impressive 72.91%, followed closely by Samba at 72.41%, and Kathua at 70.53%. In Jammu, 66.79% of voters took part in the polls, while northern districts like Kupwara and Bandipora saw participation rates of 62.76% and 63.33%, respectively. Baramulla reported a slightly lower turnout at 55.73%, but still demonstrated solid voter involvement.

This substantial voter engagement highlights a renewed interest in the democratic process across Jammu and Kashmir, reflecting the population’s desire to influence their political future in a region historically marked by tension and unrest.