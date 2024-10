BEIRUT (AFP): Hezbollah said it launched attack drones at troops stationed in the north Israeli town of Safed on Friday, in response to Israeli strikes on its strongholds in south Lebanon.

The Iran-backed group said it launched an attack “with a squadron of attack drones on gatherings of enemy soldiers in the occupied city of Safed,” in response to attacks on villages in south Lebanon, where Hezbollah holds sway.__thefrontierpost.com