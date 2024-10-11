Gulf States Urge U.S. to Prevent Israeli Strikes on Iran, Fearing Retaliation

DUBAI: Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, are urging Washington to prevent Israel from attacking Iran’s oil sites, concerned that Tehran’s proxies may target their own oil facilities if conflict escalates, according to three Gulf sources.

As part of their efforts to stay out of the crossfire, these nations have refused to allow Israeli jets to use their airspace for any attack on Iran, a stance they’ve communicated to U.S. officials. This comes amid diplomatic efforts by Iran to persuade its Gulf neighbors to influence Washington and avoid further escalation.

Iran has warned Saudi Arabia that it cannot guarantee the safety of Gulf oil facilities if Israel receives assistance, according to Iranian officials. Gulf sources confirmed ongoing discussions between Saudi, Emirati, and U.S. defense officials aimed at containing the crisis.

Israel has not yet decided whether to target Iran’s oil infrastructure, but Gulf sources highlighted the potential global impact, especially on oil prices and U.S. politics. A spike in oil prices could harm the U.S. economy and affect Kamala Harris’ chances in the upcoming presidential election.

Despite advanced missile defense systems, Gulf states remain concerned that Iran could target their oil installations. Their primary approach remains diplomatic, signaling to Tehran that they pose no threat.