Ground Combat Erupts Between Israeli Forces and Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

BEIRUT/TEL AVIV: Intense ground fighting between Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah militants has broken out in southern Lebanon, a day after Israel launched a ground invasion into the region. The IDF confirmed it is deploying “precision-guided munitions and close-range engagements” in ongoing clashes with Hezbollah.

The violence marks a significant escalation, with Israel reporting the deaths of eight soldiers in combat—its first losses in Lebanon since the invasion began. Meanwhile, Arab and Iranian media claim that 14 Israeli soldiers have been killed and three tanks destroyed in the offensive near the Lebanese border.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed retaliation, stating Iran would “pay the price” after Tehran reportedly launched 180 missiles at Israel on Tuesday.

The situation remains dire across the broader region. In Lebanon, officials estimate over 1,000 people have been killed in the last two weeks, while around a million residents have been displaced by the violence. In Gaza, Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis have claimed at least 51 lives, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

The intensifying ground conflict at the Israeli-Lebanese border underscores the growing regional instability as the war threatens to spill over into neighboring countries, with Hezbollah and Iran stepping up their involvement.