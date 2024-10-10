Gaza War: Israeli Army Suffers Equivalent Loss of 12 Battalions

By Michael Pröbsting

According to a recent article in the Israeli daily Calcalist, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have suffered unprecedented losses in their ongoing military operations in Gaza. Military expert Yuval Azoulay reports that since the conflict began, more than 700 Israeli soldiers have been killed and 11,000 injured. Notably, the Ministry of Defense’s rehabilitation department has disclosed that the number of wounded soldiers increases by about 1,000 each month.

Azoulay emphasizes that the scale of these losses, particularly the injured, is “unprecedented.” He notes that these casualties amount to the equivalent of around 12 battalions, significantly impacting the IDF’s operational capacity.

The article highlights that the continuous fighting has led to exhaustion within Israel’s military forces. Regular soldiers, along with reserve forces—now preparing for potential conflicts on the northern front with Lebanon, a much larger and more complex battleground—are stretched thin after months of warfare in Gaza. Azoulay points out that many reserve soldiers are already on their third or fourth deployment within the year due to a shortage of regular troops.

Additionally, Israel’s military equipment, including tanks, armored personnel carriers (APCs), and bulldozers, is also showing signs of wear. Despite efforts to maintain and repair this equipment, Israel’s military workshops are struggling to keep pace with the overwhelming demand.

Calcalist, a prominent business newspaper under the Yedioth Ahronoth Media Group—Israel’s largest media corporation—provides a noteworthy perspective given its staunchly Zionist editorial stance. The paper’s acknowledgment of these challenges, despite its alignment with the Israeli government, underscores the severity of the situation.

Despite its military superiority, including substantial U.S. support in weapons and funding, Israel has faced significant resistance from Palestinian fighters in Gaza, an area roughly the size of Vienna. While the IDF has inflicted considerable destruction, critics argue the operation amounts to one of the worst humanitarian crises in modern history. Yet, despite this dominance, Israel has not been able to fully suppress the Palestinian resistance.

With Israel also reportedly contemplating military action in southern Lebanon and possibly Iran, the strain on its army could worsen.

The resilience of Palestinian fighters has been a key factor in the IDF’s losses. These fighters, many of whom have given their lives in defense of their land, have drawn comparisons to historical liberation movements, such as those in Algeria and Vietnam. Despite differing opinions on their tactics or ideology, their determination to defend Palestine has earned them admiration.

If the Arab leadership or Western labor movements showed even a fraction of the resolve exhibited by Palestinian resistance fighters, some argue, the Israeli occupation might have collapsed long ago.