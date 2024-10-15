France Plans New Immigration Crackdown Amid Growing Tensions

PARIS – The French government has announced plans to introduce a new immigration law next year, aiming to tighten border controls and overhaul existing policies amid rising political pressure. The proposal marks the latest effort by the country’s new right-leaning government to clamp down on immigration, reflecting a broader rightward shift in France’s political landscape.

Government spokesperson Maud Bregeon confirmed on Oct. 13 that the administration intends to draft new legislation, telling broadcaster BFMTV, “There will be a need for a new law.” Officials aim to present the bill to parliament by early 2025, hoping to push forward a series of tougher measures following a legislative season that left the government without a parliamentary majority.

The call for stricter immigration rules gained renewed urgency after a recent high-profile crime intensified the national debate. In September, a female university student in Paris was raped and murdered, and the suspect, a Moroccan national, was found to be living in France illegally. The tragedy fueled public outrage and amplified demands for a more stringent immigration policy.

In response, the government, led by Prime Minister Michel Barnier, is considering extending the detention period for undocumented immigrants considered dangerous, with the goal of enforcing deportation orders more effectively. Current law allows a maximum detention period of 90 days, which can be extended to 210 days only in cases involving terrorism. Under the new proposal, this extended period could apply more broadly.

“We are not ruling out the possibility of considering other measures,” Bregeon stated, emphasizing that “there should be no taboos when it comes to protecting the French.”

The proposed law comes less than a year after France passed an immigration reform bill in December. Although the legislation was initially toughened to garner support from far-right and conservative lawmakers, the country’s Constitutional Council ultimately struck down key amendments, citing concerns about legal overreach.

The government has indicated that elements from the vetoed provisions will form the basis for the new immigration proposal, with some modifications and additional measures likely to be introduced. The effort underscores the administration’s determination to shore up support from right-wing voters while addressing public concerns over security and immigration.

As France grapples with a hung parliament and heightened political polarization, the forthcoming bill is poised to be a contentious issue, likely sparking heated debates both in parliament and across the nation.