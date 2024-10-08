EU’s Borrell Warns Lebanon’s Crisis Worsens Daily, Calls for Immediate Ceasefire

BRUSSELS — Lebanon’s crisis is deteriorating rapidly, with the situation worsening “by the day,” according to Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy chief. Addressing the European Parliament on Tuesday, Borrell emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire to prevent further destabilization in the region.

Borrell expressed deep concern over the escalating humanitarian crisis, citing figures that show approximately 20% of Lebanon’s population has been displaced due to the ongoing turmoil. The worsening conditions have exacerbated the challenges faced by a country already grappling with economic collapse, political instability, and the burden of hosting a large refugee population from neighboring Syria.

In his remarks, Borrell urged international actors to work swiftly towards de-escalation, stressing that the EU is committed to supporting peace efforts. “A ceasefire must be achieved,” he insisted, adding that without immediate intervention, the situation in Lebanon could spiral out of control, further threatening regional security.

Lebanon has faced significant internal and external pressures, including severe economic hardship and growing tensions along its southern border. The displacement of a significant portion of its population underscores the scale of the crisis, as citizens flee conflict and deteriorating living conditions.

Borrell’s warning comes as the international community increasingly focuses on finding solutions to Lebanon’s crisis, but tangible progress has been slow, with key political factions locked in a prolonged deadlock.

The EU foreign chief’s call for action highlights the urgent need for a ceasefire to stabilize Lebanon and prevent further suffering for its people.