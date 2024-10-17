European Nations Condemn Israel Over UNIFIL Attacks and Lebanon Operation

Criticism Mounts as EU Pushes Back Against Israel’s Actions in Lebanon

BRUSSELS – Israel is facing mounting criticism from several European countries over its military operation in Lebanon and recent attacks on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). The backlash intensified after European nations with troops in the peacekeeping mission voiced their determination to apply significant political and diplomatic pressure on Israel to prevent further incidents. Italy’s Foreign Ministry emphasized on October 16 that this collective stance seeks to address what they described as unacceptable actions targeting the UN mission.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is set to visit Beirut, condemned the attacks on UNIFIL, which comprises a substantial number of Italian peacekeepers. Meloni affirmed the shared objective to safeguard the safety of peacekeepers while stressing that Hezbollah must not exploit UNIFIL personnel as a protective shield in the ongoing conflict.

Calls for Review of UNIFIL’s Rules of Engagement

In response to the escalation, European ministers advocated for revising UNIFIL’s rules of engagement to enable the peacekeeping force to operate more effectively and securely amidst heightened tensions. The proposal emerged during a meeting that included representatives from France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Croatia, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, Estonia, Hungary, Malta, and Cyprus. Their discussions underscored the need for concrete measures to prevent further attacks on peacekeepers.

On the evening of October 16, UNIFIL reported another attack when Israeli forces allegedly fired on one of its positions in southern Lebanon, damaging a watchtower in what was described as a “direct and apparently deliberate” strike.

Macron’s Remarks on Israel’s Founding Stir Controversy

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron faced backlash over comments that Israel’s existence was tied to a United Nations resolution. Macron’s remarks, reportedly made during a cabinet meeting, suggested that Israel needed to comply with U.N. resolutions concerning its military actions in Lebanon and Gaza, as its statehood was established by the international body.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded sharply, asserting that Israel’s founding resulted from the 1948 Arab-Israeli War rather than any U.N. decision. Within France, Macron’s statements sparked controversy, drawing criticism from Jewish organizations, political figures, and even members of his own party. France, which is home to Europe’s largest Jewish community, saw an outpouring of dissent over the remarks, which added to already strained relations with Israel. Macron’s earlier calls for halting arms deliveries to Israel, and his vocal criticism of Israel’s military deployment to Lebanon, have further complicated the situation.

UK and Germany Respond to Israeli Officials’ Comments

In a separate diplomatic dispute, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that the UK is considering sanctions against two senior Israeli officials. The potential move follows inflammatory comments made by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir. Smotrich had suggested that depriving civilians in Gaza of food might be justifiable, while Ben Gvir praised perpetrators of settler violence in the West Bank as heroes. Starmer condemned the statements as “abhorrent” and confirmed that the UK government is reviewing its options.

Germany is also navigating complex diplomatic waters, with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock acknowledging that Berlin received assurances from Israel to adhere to international humanitarian law in the use of German-supplied weapons. Chancellor Olaf Scholz defended the decision to resume arms exports to Israel, emphasizing the importance of maintaining security partnerships while upholding humanitarian standards.

Tensions Escalate Amid Regional Unrest

These developments reflect broader European unease over Israel’s military strategies in Lebanon and Gaza, as well as concerns about the safety of international peacekeepers. With the situation in the region rapidly evolving, European leaders are seeking to balance diplomatic pressure on Israel with their own national and humanitarian interests, setting the stage for potentially significant shifts in international policy toward the ongoing conflict.