EU Eyes Tougher Migrant Deportations, Looks to Italy’s Albania Model

BRUSSELS – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced plans to intensify migrant deportations across the EU, potentially drawing from Italy’s controversial offshore processing policy in Albania. Her comments came ahead of a high-stakes summit in Brussels, where migration is a central focus for leaders of the 27-member bloc.

Earlier this week, Italy transferred 16 migrants to a new processing center in the Albanian port of Shengjin. However, four were soon returned to Italy, including two minors and two individuals with medical conditions. The centers, funded by Italy at €650 million, aim to process asylum claims under Italian law while excluding vulnerable groups like pregnant women and children.

Other EU nations are exploring similar offshore solutions. The Netherlands recently proposed sending rejected asylum seekers to Uganda, as the bloc confronts a migrant return rate of just 20%. Von der Leyen urged member states to align deportation policies to prevent migrants from exploiting legal loopholes across borders.

The Albania arrangement has faced criticism, with opponents labeling it “cruel and costly.” NGOs like Doctors Without Borders warn of potential human rights violations, while protests have erupted near the processing site.

With anti-migration sentiment rising, several EU countries are tightening their immigration stance. Germany reinstated border checks, France is considering stricter laws, and Poland temporarily suspended asylum rights at its border with Belarus. Calls for tougher deportations have also intensified following recent high-profile crimes involving migrants under expulsion orders in France and Germany.

The EU’s summit and von der Leyen’s proposed legislative changes reflect a broader shift toward stricter migration controls amid mounting pressure to address irregular migration effectively.