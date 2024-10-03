EU Backs Guterres Amid Israel’s Criticism; Condemns Attacks on UN Workers

BRUSSELS: The European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, expressed strong backing on Wednesday for U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, lauding his push for peace in global conflicts, particularly in the Middle East. Borrell also condemned recent “unjustified attacks” against Guterres.

“We stand with U.N. Secretary-General @AntonioGuterres in his relentless pursuit of peace in all conflicts, especially in the Middle East,” Borrell wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We deplore these unfounded attacks against him, as well as the unacceptable toll on U.N. humanitarian workers.”

The remarks followed Israel’s announcement declaring Guterres “persona non grata,” effectively barring him from the country after he urged immediate de-escalation amid escalating violence in the Middle East. The move came after Guterres called for a ceasefire following Iranian missile strikes on Israel.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz defended the decision, accusing Guterres of failing to directly condemn Iran for the attack. “Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran’s heinous assault on Israel has no place on Israeli soil,” Katz said in a statement.

Katz further criticized Guterres, accusing him of supporting groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iran, which he labeled as the “mothership of global terror.” The foreign minister added, “History will remember Guterres as a stain on the United Nations, backing terrorists, rapists, and murderers.”