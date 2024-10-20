Donald Trump brings McDonald’s into political spotlight during final days of election campaign

Donald Trump is bringing McDonald’s into the political spotlight during the final days of his third bid for the White House.

The former US president is expected to visit one of the fast-food chain’s Pennsylvania franchises during his campaign stop on Sunday. Trump is reportedly planning to take on the role of a fry attendant, according to CNN.

This move mirrors a job Vice President Kamala Harris held as a young woman, a key part of her middle-class upbringing narrative during her presidential campaign. Harris worked at McDonald’s while she was a student, a detail that has featured prominently in her political biography.

Trump, known for his love of McDonald’s, has been fixated on Harris’ employment there. On the campaign trail and in interviews, he frequently casts doubt on her claim, accusing her of fabricating the story. His visit to the fast-food chain appears to be an attempt to undermine her work history.

“I’m going to McDonald’s to work the french fry,” Trump told supporters at a rally in the Pittsburgh area. “I think I’m doing it tomorrow, and I think it’s in Pennsylvania.”

Harris has not responded to Trump’s allegations or the questions raised by conservative media. Her campaign has remained silent on Trump’s planned visit to McDonald’s.

However, a campaign official told CNN that Harris worked at a McDonald’s in Alameda, California, during the summer of 1983. She was then a student at Howard University and took on tasks such as working the register and the fry machine.

In a recent interview on Drew Barrymore’s talk show, Harris recalled her time at the chain, saying, “I did fries. And then I did the cashier.” She also mentioned her McDonald’s stint during the 2019 campaign when she stood with striking workers on the picket line.

During this summer’s Democratic National Convention, Harris’ time at McDonald’s was repeatedly mentioned as a contrast to Trump’s wealthy upbringing. Former President Bill Clinton joked that she might surpass his record for spending time at the fast-food chain. Others emphasised her modest background compared to Trump’s privileged lifestyle.

“Can you picture Donald Trump working at a McDonald’s?” quipped Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. “He couldn’t even run the McFlurry machine.”

Trump has often attacked the backgrounds of his political opponents without evidence. He previously led the debunked “birther” movement against Barack Obama and falsely linked Ted Cruz’s father to JFK’s assassination. This time, he has turned his focus to Harris, questioning her heritage and work history.

Despite these accusations, Trump has exaggerated his own biography on multiple occasions. In his autobiography The Art of the Deal, he coined the term “truthful hyperbole” to describe his tendency to stretch the truth, claiming it was a promotional tool.

In a 2007 deposition, Trump was caught lying 30 times about simple facts like the size of his workforce and the cost of his golf membership. He has also falsely claimed that he was on the ground at the 9/11 site and called reporters under an alias to inflate his wealth.

It remains unclear why Trump has latched onto Harris’ McDonald’s job or why he has chosen to visit the fast-food chain during his campaign’s final push. Trump has argued that this detail about Harris is significant, saying, “It’s a huge lie because McDonald’s was part of her whole thing.”

Trump has a long-standing relationship with McDonald’s. Earlier in his campaign, he visited a branch in East Palestine, Ohio, following a train derailment. He joked with staff that he knew the menu better than anyone.

He has previously credited fast food chains for their quality control, claiming in a 2016 CNN interview that they are safer options. He even served a spread of fast food at the White House to celebrate Clemson University’s football championship win.

Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, noted in his memoir that Trump’s appetite for McDonald’s was a sign of his recovery from Covid-19. His usual order includes a Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish, fries, and a vanilla shake.

Last week, Donald Trump Jr. criticised Fox News for not pressing Harris on her McDonald’s job. He claimed his father’s knowledge of the menu far surpasses Harris’, saying, “I think my father knows McDonald’s much better than Kamala Harris ever did.”__Tribune.com