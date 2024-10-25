Deadly Attack on Army Vehicle Near Kashmir’s Gulmarg: 2 Soldiers Among 4 Killed

It was not immediately known how many vehicles were part of the convoy or the number of soldiers and porters each truck was carrying.

Two soldiers and two civilians were killed after terrorists ambushed army vehicles in the Baramulla district of Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday, officials aware of the matter said — the latest in a spate of terror strikes that have roiled the UT since the conclusion of assembly elections.

According to officials, a convoy carrying personnel of a Rashtriya Rifles unit and civilian porters was moving to the Nagin post in the Afrawat range when terrorists opened fire on two army trucks at Botapathri, roughly 6km from the tourist hub of Gulmarg. It was not immediately known how many vehicles were part of the convoy or the number of soldiers and porters each truck was carrying.