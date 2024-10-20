Controversy Surrounds EU’s €500 Million Flood Aid for Austria

A spokesperson for the European Commission announced on Saturday that the promised €500 million in flood aid for Austria is not currently available for disbursement. This revelation has sparked strong reactions from the Freedom Party (FPÖ), which sees it as a significant setback.

Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who had initially announced the EU funding during the height of the flood disaster in the lead-up to the elections, is taking this development seriously. He stated, “I expect this commitment to be honored. There’s no room for misinterpretation. The specific amount was mentioned by Ursula von der Leyen in the presence of witnesses.”

Despite the Chancellor’s confidence, the EU claims that the funds are sourced from a different budget. Nehammer responded firmly, insisting, “We need access to these funds. The European Commission must ensure that.” He stressed that von der Leyen’s promise must be fulfilled, adding, “Everything else would be absurd, and I will not allow it.”

This controversy arises from a September meeting where EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged €500 million to Austria as part of a broader €10 billion relief package for immediate assistance following the flood disaster.

Nehammer remains optimistic that von der Leyen will ultimately deliver on her commitment, asserting, “The people in the affected regions need this assistance, and the European Commission must uphold its promise and enable the necessary reconstruction efforts after the floods.”