Comedian Sparks Outrage at Trump Rally with Puerto Rico “Garbage” Joke

A comedian’s controversial remarks at a Donald Trump rally have ignited backlash from both Republicans and Democrats. Tony Hinchcliffe, performing at Madison Square Garden, referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage,” a comment that many interpreted as racist and derogatory.

The remarks came during a rally where Hinchcliffe also employed other offensive stereotypes, including comments about Latinos and racially charged jokes about Black individuals. His comments received a mixed reception; Florida Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar called the joke “disgusting” and “racist,” while U.S. Senator Rick Scott labeled it “not funny and not true.”

In response to the criticism, Hinchcliffe defended his act, stating, “I love Puerto Rico and vacation there,” but received sharp rebukes from lawmakers like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who countered, “You don’t ‘love Puerto Rico’. You like drinking piña coladas.”

The rally, which also featured other inflammatory remarks from speakers including Rudy Giuliani and David Rem, occurred as Trump announced a plan for tax credits for caregivers and reiterated his stance on illegal immigration. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris unveiled initiatives aimed at aiding Puerto Rico and garnered endorsements from celebrities like Bad Bunny and Jennifer Lopez.

Bad Bunny’s endorsement of Harris stands in contrast to Hinchcliffe’s comments, as he focused on issues affecting Puerto Rico and criticized Trump’s handling of Hurricane Maria. The controversy highlights the widening divide in American politics as the election approaches, particularly within Latino communities, which are becoming increasingly important in key swing states.