China says two citizens killed, one injured, in Pakistan ‘terrorist attack’

According to Al Jazeera News Report: The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan has said at least two of its citizens were killed and a third injured after their convoy was attacked near Karachi airport.

The embassy said the attack took place at about 11pm on Sunday (18:00 GMT) close to the Jinnah International Airport, and targeted the Chinese staff of the Port Qasim Electric Power Company.

Geo News, a Pakistani news broadcaster, reported at least 10 people were injured.

In the statement early on Monday, the Chinese Embassy said it strongly condemned the “terrorist attack” and requested “the Pakistani side to thoroughly investigate the attack, severely punish the perpetrators, and take all necessary measures to protect the safety of Chinese citizens, institutions and projects in Pakistan”.

Hassaan Khan, a rescue official, told Dawn.com that 10 vehicles were damaged in the fire caused by the explosion and that four cars were completely destroyed.

In a statement emailed to journalists earlier, the armed group the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) said it was behind the attack, which involved an improvised explosive device (IED).

The BLA wants independence for Balochistan and is part of a broader rebellion in Pakistan’s largest and least-populated province, which borders Iran and Afghanistan.

It has been banned by the government in Pakistan.

In August, the BLA launched coordinated attacks in the province, in which more than 70 people were killed. It has claimed attacks in Balochistan including the killing of seven barbers in Gwadar in May and the April killings of several people abducted from a highway.

The BLA specifically targets Chinese interests – in particular the strategic port of Gwadar on the Arabian Sea – accusing Beijing of helping Islamabad to exploit the province.

In March this year, five Chinese engineers and a Pakistani national were killed in an attack near the China-backed Dasu hydropower project. Nine Chinese engineers were killed in a similar attack near Dasu in 2021.

The BLA has also attacked Beijing’s consulate in Karachi.

The Port Qasim project involves the construction of two power plants near Karachi and is funded by China.

The Chinese Embassy statement reminded its citizens, companies and projects to “be vigilant, pay close attention to the security situation, strengthen security measures, and make every effort to take safety precautions”.

Pakistan is due to host the summit of the Shangai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in two weeks’ time.