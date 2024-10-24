Canada Reduces Immigration Targets Amid Growing Public Concern Over Population Growth

Ottawa — In a notable policy shift, Canada announced on Thursday that it would significantly reduce its immigration targets as part of a strategy to “pause population growth.” This decision reflects a marked change in public sentiment toward immigration, which has seen increasing skepticism among Canadians.

The move comes in the wake of Canada’s population reaching 41 million, largely driven by a historic influx of newcomers. The Canadian immigration ministry had initially aimed to welcome 500,000 new permanent residents in both 2025 and 2026. However, under the new plan, these targets have been revised to 395,000 for 2025 and 380,000 for 2026, with a further reduction to 365,000 projected for 2027.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller explained that the objective of this revised approach is to “pause population growth in the short term” while ensuring sustainable growth in the long term. “While it’s clear our economy needs newcomers, we see the pressures facing our country, and we must adapt our policies accordingly,” Miller stated.

One of the driving factors behind this policy change is the increasing pressure on housing. Canadians have consistently cited the high costs of renting or owning homes as a top concern, and the government aims to alleviate these pressures by reducing the number of new arrivals. The immigration ministry has acknowledged that the recent surge in immigration has played a crucial role in helping the Canadian economy rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic without slipping into recession. However, the balance between economic needs and public sentiment is becoming increasingly delicate.

Public attitudes toward immigration have shifted dramatically in recent months. A survey conducted by the Environics Institute revealed that, for the first time in 25 years, a clear majority of Canadians believe that immigration levels are too high. According to the survey, 58% of respondents feel that Canada accepts too many immigrants, representing a 14 percentage point increase from 2023. This sentiment is contributing to the government’s decision to reassess its immigration policies.

As Canada navigates this complex landscape, the government faces the challenge of addressing both economic requirements and public concerns. While many Canadians recognize the economic benefits brought by newcomers, the rising anxiety surrounding housing affordability and community resources is prompting calls for a more measured approach to immigration.

The shift in immigration policy highlights the balancing act the Canadian government must perform in response to evolving public sentiments, underscoring the need for comprehensive strategies that address both economic growth and the social fabric of the nation.