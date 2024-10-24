Boeing Workers Reject Contract, Extending Strike Amid Rising Tensions

Boeing workers in the Seattle area have overwhelmingly rejected the company’s latest contract offer, prolonging a strike that began on September 13. Nearly 64 percent of members from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 751 voted against the proposal, which included a 35 percent wage increase but did not restore a sought-after pension plan.

About 33,000 hourly workers have been on strike, halting production at factories assembling the 737 MAX and 777. Workers are demanding a 40 percent wage hike to address years of stagnant pay that have failed to keep up with inflation, making it difficult to afford living in the costly region.

Union president Jon Holden emphasized the need for continued negotiations to rectify past sacrifices. Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg, had expressed hope for the contract’s approval but now faces significant challenges, including a $6.2 billion loss attributed to strike-related costs and ongoing regulatory scrutiny due to safety issues.

In response to its financial difficulties, Boeing plans to raise up to $15 billion in securities to strengthen liquidity, though details on the timing and structure remain unclear.