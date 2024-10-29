Bipartisan Call for Imran Khan’s Release Stirs Tensions Between US and Pakistan

In a significant development, the US State Department confirmed it has received a letter from 60 members of Congress urging the Biden administration to advocate for the release of Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The letter, dated October 23, raises alarms over human rights violations and the erosion of democratic principles in Pakistan, specifically calling for Khan’s freedom alongside other detained political leaders.

During a media briefing, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller acknowledged the bipartisan effort and indicated that a formal response to the Congress members would be forthcoming. The lawmakers expressed deep concerns regarding alleged internet restrictions, social media censorship, and potential electoral irregularities as Pakistan approaches its national elections scheduled for February 8, 2024.

In light of these issues, the Congress members are pressing President Biden to utilize US diplomatic leverage to ensure Khan’s release. They have also requested that US embassy officials visit Khan, who has been incarcerated in Adiala Jail since August 2023 following his controversial conviction in the Toshakhana case.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) has reacted strongly to the Congressional letter, labeling it as contrary to diplomatic norms and international conduct. FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch emphasized Pakistan’s dedication to maintaining constructive dialogue with the US but warned that such external interferences in internal matters could jeopardize Pakistan-US relations.

Miller reiterated the US commitment to promoting democratic principles and human rights in Pakistan. He highlighted recent discussions between US officials and their Pakistani counterparts, where the importance of upholding a vibrant civil society and robust democratic institutions was emphasized as essential for the bilateral relationship.

As tensions mount, the Congressional push for Khan’s release raises critical questions about the future of US-Pakistan relations, especially in a geopolitical landscape where both nations must navigate complex issues of governance, human rights, and mutual respect.