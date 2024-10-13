Austria: Wallner’s “Governor Showdown” Shapes Vorarlberg Election, Sets Stage for Coalition Talks

The 2024 Vorarlberg state election wrapped up with a decisive showdown between Landeshauptmann Markus Wallner (ÖVP) and the FPÖ for the governor’s office, a contest Wallner himself framed as pivotal. Party leaders reacted to preliminary results, which included absentee ballot projections, reflecting on how the high-stakes face-off influenced voter behavior and coalition prospects.

NEOS: “Best State Result Yet”

NEOS lead candidate Claudia Gamon called the party’s performance “the best on record at the state level,” though she noted that expectations should be kept realistic, as only NEOS and the FPÖ showed gains. Gamon suggested that the intense focus on the contest for the top spot likely drew votes away from NEOS. She expressed readiness for upcoming coalition talks.

SPÖ: Disappointed by “Wild West-Style” Race

SPÖ candidate Mario Leiter was frustrated, pointing out that polls had predicted his party would secure 12-14 percent of the vote—until Wallner’s dramatic “Wild West” framing of the race took over. “It became all about him and his office, leaving us unable to steer the narrative back to our policies,” Leiter lamented. He predicted a coalition between the ÖVP and FPÖ but remained hopeful for Vorarlberg’s future.

Greens: Result “Stings,” Campaign Fell Short

Greens’ leader Eva Hammerer admitted the result was painful, blaming it partly on the hype around the governor’s race. “In times of crisis, voters tend to punish those in power, and the narrative around the Landeshauptmann duel cost us,” she said, noting that many environmentally conscious voters likely chose the ÖVP to avoid a conservative-nationalist coalition. Hammerer also acknowledged campaign missteps, citing a lack of social media strategy.

Wallner: A “Clear Mandate” to Govern

Wallner viewed the ÖVP’s performance as a victory, despite some losses. “We’re well above expectations. Landing between 38 and 40 percent was beyond what anyone predicted,” he said, calling it a clear mandate to lead. The focus now turns to negotiations, with Wallner planning to meet party leaders next week to gauge coalition possibilities.

FPÖ: Ready to Step Up

FPÖ’s Christof Bitschi celebrated a historic result for the party in Vorarlberg, saying they were closer than ever to the ÖVP. “We’ve doubled our support and are ready to bring our platform to a governing coalition,” he said. The FPÖ’s national success had fueled momentum for the state election, and Bitschi was eager to build on it.

Election Impact

Wallner’s strategy to cast the election as a battle for the governor’s office reshaped the political landscape, mobilizing voters and putting smaller parties on the defensive. It set the stage for coalition discussions that could determine Vorarlberg’s future leadership.__Photo courtesy ORF