Austria: Rally in Solidarity with the French pro-Palestinian solidarity activist Elias d’Imzalene

On October 23, 2024, several dozen people gathered outside the French embassy in Vienna to express their support for Elias d’Imzalene, a French pro-Palestinian solidarity activist currently on trial for calling for an Intifada in France. D’Imzalene faces a potential prison sentence of up to 15 years.

The rally was organized by CAGE Austria and led by Sister Nehal. It featured speeches from various representatives of CAGE Austria and Dar al Janub.

Michael Pröbsting, the International Secretary of the Revolutionary Communist International Tendency (RCIT), was invited to address the crowd. He expressed solidarity with d’Imzalene and criticized the French government for its long history of colonial oppression against both Muslim and non-Muslim communities. Pröbsting also highlighted issues of pro-Zionist repression in Austria, referencing his own experience of being sentenced to six months of suspended prison time for alleged “support of terrorism,” which he contends was actually due to his vocal support for the Palestinian resistance in a video statement.