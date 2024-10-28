Austria: Manhunt Intensifies for Suspect in Double Homicide

According to Austrian National Television reports: Authorities in Austria are intensifying their manhunt for 56-year-old Roland Drexler, the prime suspect in the Monday morning shooting deaths of the 64-year-old mayor of Kirchberg ob der Donau and another man in Altenfelden, Rohrbach district.

Drexler is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Police have received numerous tips about possible sightings of his vehicle and are urging the public to report only those sightings that include the specific license plate number.

As the search continues, concerns grow over Drexler’s whereabouts and potential threat to the community.