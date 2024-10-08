Amnesty International Condemns Pakistan’s Ban on PTM, Calls it an Attack on Civil Liberties

Amnesty International has urged Pakistani authorities to revoke the ban on the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), calling it “an affront to the rights of freedom of association and peaceful assembly.” The federal government recently declared the PTM unlawful under Section 11B of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) of 1997, citing national security concerns.

In a statement on Tuesday, Amnesty condemned the ban as part of a broader crackdown on peaceful dissent, noting that it comes just days before a planned PTM gathering on October 11. The organization criticized the government for failing to provide concrete evidence to justify its actions and highlighted the law’s wide-reaching powers that allow decisions to be made without hearings.

The move follows a violent dispersal of a peaceful protest camp in Khyber district earlier this month, where authorities reportedly used teargas and firearms. Nearly 100 PTM activists have been detained since October 1 under laws that permit preventative detention.

Amnesty International has called for the immediate release of all detained PTM members, including leader Ali Wazir, who remains in custody despite a court ruling declaring his detention illegal.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Minister for Information, Attaullah Tarar, defended the ban, accusing PTM of anti-state activities, including ties to terrorist organizations and foreign funding. He emphasized that while peaceful protests are allowed, actions such as burning the national flag and attacking foreign missions will not be tolerated.