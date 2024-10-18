Amid Tensions, Austrian President Presses Party Leaders on Coalition Options After ÖVP-FPÖ Fallout

VIENNA: Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen is set to reconvene with the leaders of the SPÖ, ÖVP, and FPÖ next week, as the country grapples with the aftermath of a contentious political history and the possibility of a new coalition. The talks, scheduled for Monday, October 21, aim to clarify whether the major parties will consider forming a government with FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, following a series of meetings designed to break the political deadlock.

The move comes in the shadow of the last ÖVP-FPÖ coalition, which collapsed in scandal in 2019. That government fell apart after the infamous “Ibiza Affair,” where a secretly recorded video showed former FPÖ leader Heinz-Christian Strache offering public contracts to a purported Russian investor in exchange for political support. The scandal not only led to the dissolution of the coalition but also sparked nationwide protests and a shift in the political landscape, leaving deep divisions over the prospect of working with the far-right FPÖ.

Against this backdrop, Van der Bellen has directed the leaders of the three largest parties to hold discussions and report back on whether any are open to aligning with Kickl’s FPÖ. On Friday, SPÖ leader Andreas Babler held talks with Kickl, concluding the latest round of consultations. Just hours after the meeting, the president announced the next phase, inviting the party leaders to sequential meetings on the same day at the Hofburg Palace.

The sequence of talks will be based on the parties’ election results, starting with Kickl at 1:30 p.m., followed by Chancellor Karl Nehammer of the ÖVP at 3:00 p.m., and Babler at 4:30 p.m. Van der Bellen is expected to address the public afterward, potentially announcing a path forward, including the possibility of granting a mandate to form a government.

The prospect of an ÖVP-FPÖ coalition reigniting remains controversial, with critics warning against a repeat of the 2017-2019 alliance. The president’s latest initiative seeks to resolve the uncertainty over coalition prospects while addressing concerns about the FPÖ’s role in Austrian politics.