Afghanistan Left Out of Upcoming SCO Summit in Islamabad Amid Diplomatic Uncertainty

Observer state’s absence highlights stalled membership and unfulfilled commitments under Taliban administration.

Afghanistan will not be participating in the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit scheduled for October 15-16 in Islamabad, as the nation did not receive an invitation from the SCO Secretariat. The decision not to invite Afghanistan underscores its current status within the regional bloc, where it is classified as an observer state rather than a full member. Diplomatic sources confirmed that Afghanistan’s membership has remained inactive since September 2021, following the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

The SCO, which aims to promote regional cooperation and security, has invited leaders from various member and observer states to attend the summit in Pakistan, with approximately 200 delegations expected. While Mongolia has been invited as an observer state, Afghanistan’s exclusion reflects broader diplomatic challenges for the Taliban-led administration.

Since becoming an SCO observer on June 7, 2012, Afghanistan’s engagement with the organization has dwindled, especially following the Taliban’s return to power. Reports suggest that the current Afghan administration has not formally recognized many provisions of the existing SCO-Afghanistan agreement, hindering its active involvement in the regional bloc. The lack of acknowledgment from Kabul has made the agreement’s recognition essential for any meaningful participation by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

The upcoming summit in Islamabad marks a significant event for the SCO, as member states look to strengthen regional ties and address security concerns. However, Afghanistan’s absence highlights the complexities of its relationship with the international community and the ongoing diplomatic uncertainty surrounding the Taliban government.