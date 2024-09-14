World’s first fully robotic heart transplant performed in KSA

Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) has successfully completed the world’s first fully robotic heart transplant, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The groundbreaking two-and-a-half-hour procedure was performed on a 16-year-old patient suffering from end-stage heart failure.

The medical team, led by Dr. Feras Khaliel, head of Cardiac Surgery and director of the Robotics and Minimally Invasive Surgery Program at KFSHRC, conducted the surgery after weeks of intense preparation.

The process required detailed planning and rigorous preparation to reduce risks and ensure precision. The team practised the operation virtually seven times over three days before performing the real-life surgery.

The use of robotic technology allowed for a minimally invasive approach, avoiding the traditional method of opening the patient’s chest.

This technique shortens recovery time, reduces pain, and minimises the risk of complications, significantly improving the patient’s quality of life.__Daily Times