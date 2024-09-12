Wienerberger Partners with PLATIO Solar to Introduce Solar Paving Solutions in Germany

Platio Solar has entered into a commercial cooperation with Wienerberger GmbH, the german subsidiary of austrian Wienerberger AG, a leading global provider of innovative building solutions, to promote solar paving products in the German market. This partnership will expand wienerberger’s clay paver product line with the inclusion of Platio’s innovative driveable photovoltaic pavement, to be marketed under the name Penter Platio.

By integrating Platio’s solar pavement into wienerberger’s product offerings, both companies aim to make sustainable building materials more accessible in Germany.

András Sebők, Managing Director of Platio Solar, commented:



“We are proud of this partnership and excited to collaborate with wienerberger. Our mission is to create greener urban spaces, and wienerberger is an ideal partner to help us achieve this goal with our innovative solar paving technology.”

PLATIO Solar Paver, a sustainable building material

The PLATIO Solar Paver is more than just a walkable solar panel. It is a sustainable building material that enables renewable energy generation into locations where conventional solar technologies may not be feasible, such as driveways, walkways, and public spaces. The product’s frame is made from recycled plastic waste, underscoring its environmentally friendly design. With its innovative and space-saving approach, the Solar Paver represents the next generation of green building solutions.

About the companies

PLATIO

Founded in 2015, Platio Solar is a European green tech company specializing in the development of sustainable building materials. The company’s flagship products, the PLATIO Solar Paver and PLATIO Solar Deck, bring solar energy generation to a wide range of urban and residential environments. Platio Solar’s products are now available in over 20 countries, and the company has received numerous accolades, including the “Most Innovative Product” award at Ökoindustria, Central Europe’s Green Fair and Conference.

wienerberger

wienerberger is a global leader in providing innovative, sustainable solutions for the entire building envelope. From new constructions to renovations, wienerberger’s products, including bricks, tiles, and pavers, are designed to contribute to a more sustainable built environment. Operating in multiple countries, wienerberger is committed to enhancing quality of life with environmentally friendly and future-proof building solutions.