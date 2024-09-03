“Vienna FPÖ Calls for Military Patrols to Restore Order”

VIENNA: In a bold new proposal amid a heated election campaign, the Vienna FPÖ (Freedom Party of Austria) has called for the deployment of military troops to maintain law and order in the city. Citing recent incidents of gang crime and knife attacks, FPÖ leader Dominik Nepp argues that public safety can no longer be ensured by the police alone, especially with police stations closing at night.

The FPÖ claims that, under existing law, Vienna’s state governor could order military assistance through the police chief if public order is threatened. The Ministry of Defence, however, states that such a decision would need to be initiated by the Ministry of the Interior, as it falls under federal jurisdiction.

Nepp suggests deploying 100 soldiers to high-risk areas, including Reumannplatz, Handelskai, Praterstern, Am Spitz, and along the U6 line. Expressing little faith in the current police capabilities, Nepp contends that recent events, such as the peace deal between Syrian and Chechen groups, show a loss of state control.