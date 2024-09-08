Venezuelan opposition leader lands in Spain after fleeing homeland

According to BBC News report: The opposition candidate in Venezuela’s recent presidential election has arrived in Spain after fleeing his homeland.

A Spanish Air Force plane carrying Edmundo González landed at Torrejon air base in Madrid, where he will be granted political asylum.

Mr González had been in hiding in Venezuela, with an arrest warrant issued for him after the opposition disputed July’s presidential election result, which saw incumbent Nicolás Maduro handed a third term.

The Venezuelan opposition’s overall leader, María Corina Machado, said he had fled “to preserve his freedom, his integrity and his life”.

She accused Mr Maduro’s administration of unleashing “a brutal wave of repression” following the election, the results of which many nations in the region have questioned.

Mr Maduro’s deputy said that after “voluntarily” seeking refuge at the Spanish embassy in Caracas, Venezuela had agreed to his safe passage.

Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares had earlier said that Spain would grant Mr González asylum as it was “committed to the political rights” of all Venezuelans.

The departure of the 75-year-old came a week after Venezuelan authorities sought to arrest Mr González, accusing him of conspiracy and of forging documents, among other “serious crimes”.

He had been in hiding since 30 July, fearing arrest following statements made by leading government politicians who said he should be “behind bars”.

Mr González had not been widely known before March this year, when the main opposition coalition registered him as its candidate.

Ms Machado had won an open primary with 93% of the vote – but the opposition looked for an alternative candidate after she was barred from running for public office.

After another opposition candidate was also banned from standing, Mr González’s name was put forward.

Fearing he too could be barred from running, the opposition kept Mr González in the background, while Ms Machado criss-crossed the country calling on people to vote for him.

The opposition claimed it had evidence Mr González had won by a comfortable margin, and uploaded detailed voting tallies to the internet which suggest Mr González beat Mr Maduro convincingly.

The US, the EU and other powers in the region have refused to recognise Mr Maduro as the winner without Caracas releasing detailed voting data.

The European Union foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, described Mr González’s flight as “a sad day for democracy in Venezuela”.

He added: “In a democracy, no political leader should be forced to seek asylum in another country.”

Mr González’s departure came as security forces in Venezuela have surrounded the Argentine embassy in the capital, Caracas, where six opposition figures have been sheltering.

The country’s foreign ministry alleged that terrorist acts were being plotted inside.