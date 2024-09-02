UK suspends some arms exports to Israel that could be used in Gaza

According to BBC News reports: The UK has announced it is suspending some export licences for military equipment to Israel.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy there is a “clear risk” that items exported to Israel might be used in “serious violations of international humanitarian law”.

Around 30 of 350 licences are being suspended – Lammy stresses it “is not an arms embargo”.

Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant says he is “deeply disheartened” by the decision, while Foreign Minister Israel Katz says it sends a “problematic” message to Hamas.

It comes as protests continue in Israel – including one outside PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence – aimed at forcing the government to secure a hostage release deal with Hamas.

Meanwhile, Israel’s PM says he begs “for forgiveness” for not being able to bring home alive the six hostages whose bodies were found in Gaza on Saturday.