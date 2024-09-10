UK Suspends Iran Flights Amid New Sanctions Over Missiles to Russia

According to BBC News report: The UK, France, and Germany have imposed new sanctions on Iran for supplying ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine, including a ban on Iran Air flights to the UK and Europe. The sanctions were announced during U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to London.

The measures include travel bans on several Iranian military officials. Blinken noted that Russian forces had been trained by Iranians to use short-range missiles, potentially deploying them against Ukraine within weeks. UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned the missile transfers as a “dangerous escalation,” stating, “Iran must stop supporting Putin’s unprovoked attack on a sovereign state.”

Blinken stated that Putin is increasingly dependent on Iran and North Korea to sustain his military campaign in Ukraine. The UK also announced sanctions against key figures, such as Brigadier General Seyed Hamzeh Ghalandari, who is now under a travel ban and asset freeze, alongside two other officials.

Additionally, five Russian cargo ships were sanctioned for transporting military supplies from Iran. Several entities involved in producing Iran’s Shahed kamikaze drones, used by Russia in attacks on Ukrainian cities, were also targeted.

The E3 (UK, France, and Germany) demanded Iran immediately halt support for Russia’s war in Ukraine and end missile transfers, calling the supply a “direct threat to European security.” Blinken echoed these concerns, saying Iran’s destabilizing influence extends far beyond the Middle East.

The sanctions come as Russia advances in eastern Ukraine, nearing the strategic town of Pokrovsk. Its capture would sever major supply routes, potentially pushing Ukrainian forces back and bringing the front line closer to Kramatorsk.

Blinken criticized Iran’s new government under President Masoud Pezeshkian, who has expressed a desire for better relations with the West, stating that Iran’s actions will only worsen relations.

Blinken and Lammy also announced a joint visit to Ukraine, emphasizing the close partnership between the U.S. and the UK. Their goal is to “hear directly from Ukraine’s leadership” on how to support them best.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer reaffirmed ongoing military aid to Ukraine, pledging £3 billion in support. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticized the pace of arms deliveries and requested permission to target deeper into Russia with Western missiles, a request the U.S. has yet to approve. Blinken did not comment on this request ahead of his talks in Kyiv.