UK Rail Stations Hit by Cyber-Attack; Public Wi-Fi Services Disrupted

According to Media News: Public Wi-Fi at 19 UK railway stations managed by Network Rail, including major hubs like London Euston, Paddington, Manchester Piccadilly, and Birmingham New Street, was hacked and remains down as of Thursday. The British Transport Police (BTP) are investigating the incident.

Passengers attempting to connect to the Wi-Fi were met with messages referencing terror attacks in Europe. A Network Rail spokesperson confirmed that the cyber security breach occurred Wednesday night and that the affected Wi-Fi, managed by a third-party provider, was promptly taken offline. The service is expected to be restored by the weekend following thorough security checks.

Telent, the company managing the Wi-Fi system, stated that the attack involved an unauthorized change to the Network Rail landing page through a legitimate administrator account. The BTP is investigating the case with urgency, noting that the hack displayed Islamophobic content. This incident follows a recent cyber-attack on Transport for London (TfL) earlier this month, where a teenager from Walsall was arrested in connection with potentially compromised customer data.