UK: Pregnant woman among 12 dead after boat carrying migrants capsizes in English Channel

LONDON: BBC reports: At least 12 people have died after a boat carrying migrants capsized off the French coast in the English Channel.

Ten of those who died were female, including a pregnant woman, and six were minors, officials say.

More than 50 people have been rescued, according to the French coastguard, with many receiving treatment in Boulogne-sur-Mer.

It is the deadliest disaster this year in the Channel, which is the world’s busiest shipping lane.

Downing Street said the news was “truly horrific” and it was determined to clamp down on people smuggling gangs who are “taking even more dangerous risks”.

More than 20,000 people have made the crossing from France to the UK so far this year.

