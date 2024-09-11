UAE: Genetic testing mandatory for citizens getting married in Abu Dhabi from October 1

According to Khaleej Times report: Citizens getting married in Abu Dhabi will have to undergo mandatory genetic testing as part of the premarital screening programme from October 1, the emirate’s Department of Health said on Wednesday.

In the announcement, the authority said that this service will be offered in 22 primary care centres across Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra and Al Ain. Genetic testing results will be issued in 14 days, it added.

The test helps couples identify if they are carriers of shared genetic mutations that could be passed on to their future children and cause preventable genetic diseases. The comprehensive genetic screening tests for autosomal recessive 570 genes contributing to more than 840 genetic disorders.

Dr Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Research and Innovation Centre at DoH, said in the announcement, “This step aims to prevent genetic diseases and elevate early intervention through different phases, including diagnostic, tailored genetic counselling and introducing reproductive medicine solutions for couples.”

Most common genetic disorders can lead to children born with loss of vision and hearing, blood clotting disorders, developmental delays, organ function failure, hormonal imbalances, and seizures, among others.

In the pilot phase of this initiative, the authority supported more than 800 Abu Dhabi-based couples in making informed health decisions before marriage. Data shows that 86 per cent achieved genetic compatibility and only 14 per cent required additional intervention and family planning based on genetic results.