The Human Rights Crisis in Pakistan: Enforced Disappearances, Press Freedom, A Fragile Judiciary, and a Hybrid Democracy

Human rights in Pakistan are in a perilous state, undermined by a convergence of enforced disappearances, an enfeebled judiciary, suppression of press freedom, and a political system oscillating between democratic aspirations and authoritarian control. This multifaceted crisis severely compromises the fundamental freedoms of its citizens and calls for a deeper examination of each contributing factor, their interplay, and their broader impact on Pakistani society.

Enforced Disappearances: A Bleak Reality

Enforced disappearances remain one of the gravest human rights issue in Pakistan. Individuals—often political activists, journalists, students, and members of ethnic or religious minorities—are abducted by state or state-linked actors and detained without charge, frequently vanishing without trace. Human rights groups such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch continue to raise alarms over the alarming increase in these incidents, particularly in regions like Balochistan, Sindh, now also in AJK and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In the last 2 weeks Balochistan witnessed huge protests organised by BYC against enforced disappearances.

Pakistan’s security agencies, including powerful intelligence outfits, are routinely implicated in these disappearances under the pretext of maintaining national security or combating terrorism. Yet, this practice has fostered a culture of fear and impunity, with victims’ families enduring an agonising search for truth and justice that rarely yields results. This blatant disregard for international human rights obligations—especially the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance, to which Pakistan is a signatory—highlights a serious breach of both domestic and global norms.

Recent cases, such as the disappearance of activist Idris Khattak and journalist Mudassar Naaru, have drawn international condemnation but little tangible action, underscoring the urgent need for systemic reform.

Press Freedom: A Silenced Fourth Estate

The state of press freedom in Pakistan is alarmingly poor. Despite constitutional guarantees, journalists and media houses face harassment, censorship, violence, and intimidation. Reporting on sensitive issues like military conduct, corruption, or enforced disappearances often triggers severe reprisals. Media outlets attempting to uphold independence are frequently pressured into compliance, or otherwise face closures, licensing issues, or economic strangulation.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and other regulatory bodies have increasingly been employed as tools to stifle dissent. Journalists endure threats from both state and non-state actors, with cases of murder, abduction, and torture being disturbingly common. In response, many have resorted to self-censorship to avoid persecution, a practice that severely undermines public discourse and accountability.

The international community, led by organisations like Reporters Without Borders, consistently ranks Pakistan as one of the most hazardous countries for journalists. This suppression of press freedom is a direct attack on democratic values and enables human rights violations, such as enforced disappearances, to persist unchallenged and underreported. Recent incidents, such as the abduction of journalist Imran Riaz Khan and Kashmiri Poet Ahmad Farhad and the killing of TV journalist Muhammad Bachal Ghunio last week in Sindh illustrate the increasing perils faced by media professionals in Pakistan.

A Fragile Judiciary: A System in Disarray

The Pakistani judiciary, entrusted with upholding the rule of law, remains hamstrung by chronic problems—political meddling, corruption, inefficiency, and an overwhelming backlog of cases that often take decades to resolve. In matters concerning human rights violations, including enforced disappearances or assaults on journalists, the judiciary’s performance has often been inadequate. Although courts occasionally initiate inquiries or take suo motu notice of high-profile cases, these actions rarely culminate in meaningful accountability or justice for victims and their families.

The compromised independence of lower courts and the selective application of justice exacerbate public disillusionment with the legal system. High-profile cases involving political figures or security agencies often prompt allegations of judicial overreach or complicity, deepening the perception of the judiciary as a pliable instrument rather than a neutral adjudicator. The recent dismissal of cases against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the judiciary’s perceived partiality towards political or military interests underscore these challenges.

Hybrid Democracy: Between Democracy and Authoritarianism

Pakistan’s political system is often characterised as a “hybrid democracy”—a precarious blend of democratic procedures and authoritarian practices. While elections occur regularly, and political pluralism ostensibly exists, the military’s entrenched influence over critical areas like foreign policy, national security, and internal governance continues to undermine genuine democratic governance.

Historically, the military has maintained considerable control over Pakistan’s governance, sidelining elected officials and political entities. This enduring pattern of military dominance is reflected in the recurring dissolution of democratic governments and the manipulation of political processes. Recent controversies, such as the military’s role in the ousting of Imran Khan’s government, reveal the extent to which democratic institutions are subverted to maintain power within a narrow elite. Even some time the regional high courts hints the direct involvment and unwarranted involment of security agencies into civil government affairs. The appointment of serving and retired General as the head of the civil institutions as another example of this hybrid democracy.

This hybrid model perpetuates a concentration of authority that stifles dissent, suppresses opposition, and fosters an environment where human rights abuses go unchecked. The overlap between civilian and military domains weakens democratic institutions, while authoritarian tendencies persist under the guise of national security and order.

The Interconnected Crisis: Consequences and Implications

The interlocking nature of enforced disappearances, suppressed press freedom, a compromised judiciary, and a hybrid democratic system presents a profound and multidimensional crisis for human rights in Pakistan. Lack of accountability for disappearances is compounded by media restrictions that prevent adequate reporting and scrutiny. The judiciary’s inability to assert independence further enables these abuses, while the hybrid political structure ensures that power remains centralised and unchallenged.

These dynamics erode the rule of law, corrode public trust in democratic institutions, and foster a climate of fear and repression. Marginalised groups—including ethnic and religious minorities, journalists, activists, and political opponents—bear the brunt of these violations. Moreover, Pakistan’s international reputation continues to suffer amid rising criticism from global human rights organisations and foreign governments.

The Path Forward: Urgent Reforms Needed

To address this human rights crisis, Pakistan must undertake comprehensive reforms across multiple sectors. The government must commit to ending enforced disappearances and ensure those responsible are held accountable. It is vital to strengthen judicial independence to allow it to serve as a genuine check on power.

Protecting press freedom is equally essential. This requires safeguarding journalists, repealing restrictive laws, and creating a safe environment for free and independent media. Strengthening democratic institutions to curtail military interference in civilian governance and ensure a truly representative political system is also imperative and need of the hour.

The international community must continue to engage with Pakistan on these critical human rights issues, offering support while advocating for meaningful change, respecting Pakistan’s sovereignty, but insisting on adherence to democratic principles and human rights standards.

Conclusion

The human rights landscape in Pakistan represents a complex and deeply entrenched crisis, characterised by enforced disappearances, an embattled press, a compromised judiciary, and a fragile democracy. Only through determined efforts and support at both the domestic and international levels can Pakistan hope to overcome these challenges and ensure a future where human rights are genuinely respected, safeguarded, and upheld.