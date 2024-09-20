Significant Drop in Asylum Applications: A Changing Atmosphere for Foreigners in Austria

The number of asylum applications in Austria has continued its sharp decline, with just 1,704 requests submitted in August, according to the latest monthly statistics. This figure represents a dramatic 74% drop compared to August of the previous year, when 7,043 applications were filed. In fact, August 2023 now stands as the month with the fewest asylum applications and the most significant year-on-year decrease recorded so far.

Cumulatively, 16,949 asylum applications have been registered throughout 2023, marking a substantial 53% reduction overall. If this trend continues, Austria is on track to see the fewest asylum seekers since 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically restricted global movement. As a result of this decrease, the Austrian government has scaled back its housing capacities for asylum seekers. By mid-September, federal shelters in Semmering, Klingenbach, Vienna, and Korneuburg were closed, leaving just 11 facilities still in operation—down from 20 at the start of the year. In early September, 71,050 people remained in the country’s basic care system, with the majority being Ukrainians displaced by the ongoing war.

The Shifting Demographics of Asylum Seekers: Syrians Lead

When examining the demographics of asylum seekers in Austria, Syrians have emerged as the dominant group, with over 10,000 applications filed by Syrian nationals so far this year. However, a notable change has occurred in the gender distribution of applicants. Family reunifications, which had once been a significant factor, have dwindled. This is reflected in the sharp drop in female applicants: in August, only 31% of asylum applications were submitted by women, compared to figures ranging between 44% and 49% earlier in the year.

Despite the overall drop in applications, the approval rate for asylum seekers has been relatively steady. In 2023, 19,098 applications were granted, with 12,688 receiving full asylum status. The remainder were offered either subsidiary protection or humanitarian residency.

Deportations and Legal Proceedings

Another aspect of the shifting asylum landscape is the rise in deportations. In the first eight months of 2023, provisional figures indicate that 8,912 people have left Austria, 52% of them through forced deportations. Of those forcibly removed, 45% had prior criminal convictions, according to the Ministry of the Interior. This reflects the government’s increasingly strict stance on immigration and asylum enforcement, particularly against individuals with a criminal record.

The Atmosphere for Foreigners in Austria, Especially in Vienna

The current landscape in Austria, particularly in Vienna, reflects a complicated atmosphere for foreigners. While Vienna is known for its rich cultural diversity and historic openness to immigration, recent years have seen a notable shift in public sentiment and policy. With the number of asylum applications plummeting, the country’s approach toward migrants and refugees has grown more restrictive, a trend felt most keenly in its capital.

Vienna remains a cosmopolitan city, home to a vast array of cultures, languages, and communities. Its café-lined streets and cultural institutions are still a welcoming haven for many, especially those who come from diverse backgrounds. However, the atmosphere has been changing subtly but significantly in recent times. Foreigners, particularly asylum seekers and migrants, may find themselves navigating a more complex social environment. Tighter border controls, stricter immigration laws, and the closure of federal housing facilities signal a more cautious approach toward immigration, even though Vienna, as the capital, still attracts many from abroad due to its vibrant expatriate community and international organizations based in the city.

For many newcomers, the everyday experience in Vienna can be a blend of opportunities and challenges. The city offers extensive social services, but navigating the bureaucracy can be a daunting task, especially for non-German speakers or those unfamiliar with Austrian legal processes. Additionally, with the rise of far-right political movements and heightened media coverage of immigration issues, some foreigners may encounter a more polarized society. There are increasing reports of anti-immigrant rhetoric and sentiments, though these are largely confined to the political realm.

Still, Vienna’s deep-rooted history as a cultural and intellectual hub continues to shine through. Foreigners in Vienna, especially those with legal status or who have come for educational or professional reasons, often find the city’s public life rich with cultural opportunities, from world-class museums to music festivals. The expat community, alongside local Viennese, fosters pockets of openness and inclusion, where international connections and understanding remain strong. Many public spaces, from the parks to the markets, are still alive with the sounds of multiple languages, reminding one of Vienna’s enduring role as a city of crossroads.

Ukrainians: A Special Case

A particularly notable group in Vienna’s current social fabric are the Ukrainian nationals, many of whom have found refuge in the city due to the war in their homeland. Ukrainians form the largest group within Austria’s basic care system, and their presence is visible throughout the city, from social services to schools and community events. Their arrival has been met with broad sympathy, though it has also added pressure to Austria’s already strained housing and social systems.

As Austria continues to recalibrate its asylum policies and foreigner services, the atmosphere in Vienna reflects both the challenges and the complexities of integrating newcomers while managing domestic concerns. For foreigners, particularly those seeking asylum, Vienna offers a mixed picture: on one hand, it remains a bastion of European cultural heritage and a diverse city of opportunity, but on the other, it reflects the growing strains of an evolving immigration debate.