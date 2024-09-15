Severe Weather Update: Heavy Rain, Storm, and Flooding Across Austria

As of September 15, 2024: Austria is currently experiencing extreme weather conditions, with heavy rain, storms, and widespread flooding causing significant disruptions and posing serious threats to public safety. The national weather service has issued severe weather warnings across multiple regions, with a state of emergency declared in several areas.

Lower Austria Declared Disaster Area

The situation is particularly dire in Lower Austria, where the entire region has been officially

declared a disaster area. A tragic incident occurred when a firefighter lost his life during rescue operations, underscoring the severity of the conditions on the ground. Emergency services are working tirelessly to manage the situation and ensure the safety of residents.

Rising Water Levels in Upper Austria and Styria

In Upper Austria and Styria, water levels continue to rise, leading to increased concerns about potential flooding in these regions. Authorities are closely monitoring river levels and other waterways to anticipate further developments. Residents in affected areas are urged to stay alert and follow official guidance.

Flooding and Disruptions in Vienna

The capital city of Vienna is also facing the brunt of the severe weather. Initial reports of flooding have emerged, prompting evacuations of several homes. The city’s public transportation system is experiencing significant disruptions, with subway lines U3, U4, and U6 operating on a limited schedule due to water damage and safety concerns. Commuters are advised to seek alternative routes and avoid unnecessary travel.

Extended ÖBB Travel Warning

The Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) has extended its travel warning until Monday evening, with many train routes severely impacted. Notably, the western and southern railway lines are experiencing major disruptions. Passengers planning to travel are advised to check the latest updates and prepare for potential delays or cancellations.

Bundesliga Football Games Canceled

In light of the ongoing weather crisis, all Bundesliga football games scheduled to take place in Vienna and Hartberg have been canceled. This decision was made to ensure the safety of players, staff, and fans, as travel and gathering in public spaces pose significant risks under the current conditions.

Continuous Rainfall Until Monday Evening

The meteorological forecast indicates that the heavy rainfall will persist until at least Monday evening. The affected areas include regions stretching from Salzburg through Lower Austria and Vienna, all the way to Burgenland. With the ground already saturated, the risk of further flooding and landslides remains high.

Public Safety and Further Updates

Residents in affected areas are urged to remain indoors if possible, avoid flooded areas, and heed the advice of emergency services. For the latest updates and weather information, visit wetter.orf.at.

Authorities continue to respond to this evolving situation, prioritizing public safety and the protection of property. The community is encouraged to stay informed and take all necessary precautions during this period of severe weather.