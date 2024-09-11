Protest against pro-Israeli War Criminals Conference in the Austrian Parliament

by Michael Pröbsting

Dozens of pro-Palestine activists assembled close to the Austrian parliament to protest against a shameful conference against “Anti-Semitism”. In fact, it was a pro-Israel conference in which the President of the Israeli Knesset also participated. Fearing popular anger, the government ordered the police to transform the parliament into a fortress and to close the street in front of it (one of the main streets in the city).



The protest rally was moved away from the focus of journalists and put in a kind of cage, surrounded by police.

The protest rally, organised by the initiative “Together for Palestine”, lasted through the whole day. In the afternoon several speakers addressed the rally, including Michael Pröbsting, International Secretary of the RCIT.



He denounced the conference in the Austrian parliament as a shameful event which reflects, once again, the government’s support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza.



Michael referred to his recent trial where he got a 6 months suspended prison sentence for alleged “support of terrorism” – in fact because he expressed his support for the Palestinian resistance in a video statement.



He said that the real terrorist is Israel and the politicians participating in this conference are supporters of Israeli terrorism.