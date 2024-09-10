Pakistan’s National Assembly Speaker Confronts Police Over PTI Arrests

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq summoned Islamabad’s Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) following the arrest of PTI leaders within parliamentary grounds. At least 12 PTI Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and other party leaders were detained without prior notification to the speaker, as mandated by parliamentary rules.

In a heated parliamentary session, PTI’s Ali Muhammad Khan condemned the arrests, alleging that party members were taken from within the parliament and even from a mosque. The speaker vowed to investigate and, if necessary, file a First Information Report (FIR) against the arrests, emphasising that such actions would not be tolerated.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, a PTI chairman recently released from custody, called the arrests an “attack on parliament” and declared September 9 a “black day for Pakistan”. He expressed concern over the diminishing space for political activities, warning that extremist movements could gain strength.

The Islamabad police justified the detentions, stating the PTI had violated rally restrictions outlined in a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by exceeding the designated timeframe. This led to clashes and subsequent arrests. Multiple cases, including one under terrorism charges, were registered against PTI supporters for obstructing law enforcement and causing injuries.

The arrests and the ongoing political turmoil have sparked controversy, highlighting the strained relationship between the PTI and the government.