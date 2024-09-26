Pakistan: Security Forces Eliminate Eight Terrorists in North Waziristan Operation

In a decisive intelligence-based operation, security forces have neutralized at least eight terrorists in the Razmak area of North Waziristan, according to a statement released by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on Thursday.

The operation, conducted on the night of September 25-26, was launched following reports of terrorist presence in the area. During the mission, a fierce exchange of gunfire ensued, resulting in the elimination of eight militants, described as “Khawarij” by the ISPR.

The statement further revealed that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the militants, who had been actively involved in attacks against security forces and the targeted killing of civilians. A thorough sweep of the area is ongoing to root out any remaining threats, as the military remains committed to eradicating terrorism from the country.

According to media reports: President Asif Ali Zardari praised the security forces for their courage and successful execution of the operation. “The entire nation stands with our forces in this fight against terrorism,” he said, reiterating the commitment to safeguard the lives and properties of citizens.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi echoed this sentiment, commending the forces for their swift action. “These terrorists are a scourge, and our forces have brought them to justice. The entire nation is united with our forces to rid the country of this menace,” he stated.

The operation follows a recent visit by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir to South Waziristan, where he reaffirmed the army’s support for law enforcement agencies and the development of the region.

Just last week, six soldiers were martyred and 12 terrorists killed in two separate encounters in North and South Waziristan, highlighting the ongoing battle against terrorism in the region.